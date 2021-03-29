Politics

Biden to announce 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in three weeks

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will announce Monday afternoon that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks, an administration official told CNN.

He will also announce they are at least doubling the number of pharmacies where people can get vaccinated.

This development was first reported by Bloomberg News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthvaccinescoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in southeast Fresno, police investigating
Valley honors murdered Fresno street vendor
Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway: LIVE
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
More Porterville Unified students return to campus
COVID vaccines found highly effective in real-world CDC study
Ban on renter evictions during pandemic is extended
Show More
Fire sparks at Visalia home, 1 hospitalized
Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd's death
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Clovis Hills Community Church holds its first annual artisan market
COVID-19 origins inconclusive, draft of WHO report says
More TOP STORIES News