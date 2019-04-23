2020 presidential election

Joe Biden to launch presidential campaign on Thursday

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will launch his 2020 presidential campaign on Thursday, according to a person familiar with his plans.

The 76-year-old Democrat is scheduled to face voters in Pittsburgh on Monday, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak on the record about private conversations.

Biden's decision answers the final major question of the early 2020 Democratic primary season, which now features more than 20 candidates. Given his high profile in U.S. politics, Biden would enter the race as a front-runner.

The largest firefighters union is preparing to formally endorse Biden this week, with group leaders saying they will be "investing" heavily in the former vice president's anticipated bid.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electionvice president joe bidendel. news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
President Trump's campaign selling pack of plastic straws
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at rally
Trump supporters yell 'Send her back' in attack on congresswomen
Tom Steyer: What to know about 2020 candidate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News