CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION

Bill to change use of force rules moves forward

EMBED </>More Videos

A bill at the state capitol that would change use of force policy in law enforcement is moving forward. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A bill at the state capitol that would change use of force policy in law enforcement is moving forward.

Assembly Bill 931 creates stricter guidelines on when officers and deputies could use deadly force. Under the proposed law, officers are authorized to use lethal force only when it's necessary to prevent death to the officer or another person.

A State Senate committee voted to move the bill forward on Tuesday.

Assemblymember Shirley Weber introduced the bill in April, shortly after officers shot Stephon Clark in Sacramento.

Lawmakers claim the legislation addresses issues regarding excessive use of force.

Weber told the committee, "They should not have unfettered opportunity just to use force. It should be used because they're well trained and they want to protect the public, and themselves as well as the people in the public."

The bill could also incriminate officers for firing their weapons.

Local law enforcement officials are opposed to the legislation because they said it puts their officers and the community in danger.

"Under this bill, they would lose their freedom, and that can have a chilling effect on law enforcement," Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. "When officers are out there, and they're faced with a split second decision, and they are now worried about not only losing their life but losing their freedom and going to prison, they may hesitate long enough to where their life or the life of a citizen is in danger."

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, said the criminals are getting smarter, and their weapons are becoming more deceiving. He gave the example of a recent officer-involved shooting in Atwater where the suspect flashed a fake handgun.

In a standoff, officers often can not determine if a weapon is real, and Warnke said hesitating could cost a deputy their life.

"They're going to cause these cops to start second-guessing on what they're going to do because they're going to think, "My gosh, I will end up in jail.' Next thing I know, I'm going to a cops funeral. We have people making these laws that have never been trained or put in a situation and feel compelled to make a decision. That's not right."

The bill will now move to be heard by the Assembly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsofficer involved shootinguse of forcepolice shootingpolice brutalitycalifornia legislationsacramentocalifornia state senatecalifornia state assemblyCaliforniaSacramentoMercedMerced CountyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION
Brown vetoes bill on abortion drugs at UC, CSU
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Calif. becomes first state to bar restaurants from automatically handing out plastic straws
Bill would require publicly traded companies in CA to hire more women on boards
CA becomes first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial
More california legislation
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News