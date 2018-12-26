POLITICS

U.S. Customs and Border Protection to do health checks on minors after 2nd child custody death

EMBED </>More Videos

The decision comes shortly after an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died early Tuesday while in the agency's custody.

HOUSTON, Texas --
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it is conducting new medical checks on every child in its custody after the second reported death of a minor this month.

RELATED: 2nd child dies in CBP custody within the last month

CBP said in a statement late Tuesday that it is focusing its checks on children under the age of 10.

An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died early Tuesday while in the agency's custody. Felipe Gomez Alonzo's death came just weeks after 7-year-old Jakelin Caal died in a hospital shortly after being apprehended by border agents.

The statement says CBP needs the help of other government agencies to care for children it is detaining. The agency says it's "considering options for surge medical assistance" from the U.S. Coast Guard and potentially other departments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationpoliticsu.s. & worldchildren's healthchild deathborder patrolTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
What happens during a partial government shutdown
More Politics
Top Stories
Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Show More
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
NYPD, LAPD trade 'Die Hard' tweets
More News