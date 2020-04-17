Coronavirus

Opening Up America Again: Breaking down new guidelines on how to reopen US economy amid coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON -- When will everyday life go back to normal? As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in America continues to rise, the short answer is: no one knows. Still, President Donald Trump is determined to restart the U.S. economy, and his administration introduced a road map for recovering from the economic pain, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity.

Here's a breakdown of each phase, along with what Americans should know about the plan:

What Americans should know about these federal guidelines:


  • These guidelines make clear that the return to normalcy may take a long time. Federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.
  • Areas can only begin reopening businesses and schools once infections decline and strong testing begins.
  • There is no set timeline for moving through each of the three phases.
  • Trump emphasized that governors can "call your own shots." Both Republican and Democratic governors made clear they will move at their own pace.
  • At the earliest, the guidelines suggest, some parts of the country could see a somewhat normal life after a month of evaluating whether easing up on restrictions has led to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
  • Two in three Americans expressed concerns that restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus would be eased too quickly, according to a Pew Research Center survey.


BEFORE PHASE ONE


Here are some of the boxes that states must check before proceeding to a phased opening of their economies:


  • A downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period
  • A robust testing program should be in place for at-risk health care workers
  • A downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period
  • Hospitals having enough protective gear for their workers and enough beds, ventilators and other needed supplies to treat all patients
  • Plans in place to protect essential workers and inform the public about social distancing and face coverings


Dr. Deborah Birx explains the Trump administration's three-phase approach to reopening America while still keeping the coronavirus at bay.



PHASE ONE


This affects certain employers differently:
  • Schools and organized youth activities that are currently closed, such as daycare, should remain closed.
  • Bars should also remain closed.
  • Larger venues such as movie theaters, churches, ballparks and arenas can operate but under strict distancing protocols.
  • Gyms can also reopen, and elective surgeries can resume.

On an individual level:
  • Vulnerable individuals such as elderly people and those with underlying health conditions should continue to shelter in place.
  • Individuals who do go out should avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in places that don't provide appropriate physical distancing.
  • Nonessential travel is discouraged.


PHASE TWO


More employers can reopen:
  • Schools and daycare can reopen.
  • Bars may open but should leave less room for people to stand around when possible.
  • Employers in phase two are asked to continue to encourage telework when possible and to close common areas where personnel are likely to congregate.

For individuals:
  • People are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken.
  • Travel could resume.
  • All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place.


RELATED: Thousands protest social distance order in Michigan
In Michigan, thousands came to protest the lockdown they say has destroyed livelihoods. Some were masked and armed with rifles, but many unmasked people defied stay-at-home orders and jammed nearly shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the Capitol building.



PHASE THREE


Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans:
  • Vulnerable individuals can resume going out in public but should practice physical distancing.
  • Low-risk populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.
  • Visits to senior care centers and hospitals can also resume, but frequent hand washing is encouraged.
  • Employers can resume unrestricted staffing of worksites.


Take a look at the Trump administration's plan below, or click here to see the document.
