Brian Poochigian takes the win in Visalia District 3 City Council.

Of the three candidates vying for the only open City Council seat in Visalia-- Brian Poochigian takes the win.He works for a logistics company that sends local produce to Texas.He says he'd like to improve Visalia's roads and address its homelessness problem.The other two candidates were Merritt Wiseman, a Visalia mother, community advocate, and volunteer, and Steve Woods, a Tulare County Office of Education employee.With all precincts reporting Poochigian has claimed the District 3 race with more than 51-percent of the vote.