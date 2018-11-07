MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Brian Poochigian takes the win in Visalia District 3 City Council

Brian Poochigian takes the win in Visalia District 3 City Council.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Of the three candidates vying for the only open City Council seat in Visalia-- Brian Poochigian takes the win.

He works for a logistics company that sends local produce to Texas.

He says he'd like to improve Visalia's roads and address its homelessness problem.

The other two candidates were Merritt Wiseman, a Visalia mother, community advocate, and volunteer, and Steve Woods, a Tulare County Office of Education employee.

With all precincts reporting Poochigian has claimed the District 3 race with more than 51-percent of the vote.
