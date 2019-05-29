medicaid

California Assembly OKs health care for immigrants in US illegally

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The California Assembly voted Tuesday to extend the state's Medicaid program to eligible adults who are in the country illegally.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend about $98 million a year to cover low-income immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25 who are living in the country illegally. The state Senate's budget proposal would also add coverage for people 65 and older living in the country illegally.

The state Assembly's bill would cover all immigrants in California living in the country illegally over the age of 19.

But Newsom has raised concern about the assembly's bill because it is estimated to cost more than $3 billion a year.

The bill passed 44-11.

The proposed law, Assembly Bill 4, goes next to the state Senate.
