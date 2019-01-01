Politics

California Assembly bill would name parents who owe thousands in child support on public website

EMBED <>More Videos

A California state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would publicly shame parents who are more than $5,000 behind on child support payments.

Updated an hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A California state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would publicly shame parents who are more than $5,000 behind on child support payments.

The bill's author, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, said several other states are running "deadbeat parent" websites, and the strategy is effective in helping children get the financial support they need.

"What we're trying to do is use a very effective tool called peer pressure that actually allows people to shape their behavior in a positive way because where we need to focus is not so much on the offender, but we have to be reminded that there's a very, very serious victim here and that's the children," he said.

Lackey added that deadbeat parent sites in other states routinely show offenders who owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in delinquent child support payments. The information displayed on the website in California would include the person's name, photograph and amount owed.

He said businesses would not be able to use the information on the website to deny services, work, credit or housing for those in the database.

To learn more about Assembly Bill 1498, you can click here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniainternetlegislationmoneywebsitescalifornia state assemblylawschild support
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
PG&E: Company's equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Updated 28 minutes ago
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads
Updated an hour ago
California DMV audited after lawmakers become suspicious of voter fraud
Woman killed after driver runs red light during police pursuit
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
Updated 30 minutes ago
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Show More
Police looking for SUV involved in West Central Fresno hit and run
NJ students allegedly hacked computers, changed grades
Updated 2 hours ago
Texas man set to be executed for killing wife's family
Baby killed after driver crashes into shopping cart
Dog's personality reflects owner's traits, study says
More TOP STORIES News