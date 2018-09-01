POLITICS

CA Lawmakers pass bill guaranteeing Net Neutrality despite opposition from internet providers

California lawmakers passed a bill Friday that would guarantee Net Neutrality.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) --
California lawmakers passed a bill Friday that would guarantee Net Neutrality.

The state Senate approved the measure in a 27 to 12 vote over stiff opposition from internet service providers. Net Neutrality advocates hope it'll help drive a national policy prohibiting internet companies from favoring certain websites over others.

The bill now heads to Governor Brown's desk and so far, he hasn't indicated whether he'll sign it.

Internet companies will probably file a lawsuit if he does because they say Net Neutrality should be regulated at the national level.
