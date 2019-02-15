BORDER WALL

California likely to sue President Trump over emergency declaration to fund wall on U.S.-Mexico border

Gov. Newsom and state Attorney General Becerra say they will likely sue Pres. Trump over his emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California is likely to sue President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the state attorney general said Friday.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra at a joint news conference with Gov. Gavin Newsom said there is no emergency at the border and Trump doesn't have the authority to make the declaration.

"No one in America is above the law, not even the president of the United States," Becerra said. "The president does not have power to act frivolously."

RELATED: President Trump declares national emergency to build border wall

Trump declared a national emergency earlier in the day to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets to fulfill his promise of completing the border wall. The president said illegal immigrants were invading the country.

The announcement was immediately met with resistance from members of Congress.

Becerra and Newsom said they were reviewing the emergency declaration but are likely to join other states in suing.

Both challenged the notion that there was a real emergency. Becerra said past presidents used such declarations after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the Iran hostage crisis in 1979.

Newsom said the wall is a "monument to stupidity" that would not make the country safer.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed at least 45 lawsuits against the administration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpgavin newsomlawsuitborder wallCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
President declares emergency to build border wall
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
More border wall
POLITICS
President declares emergency to build border wall
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
Pa. lawmaker: Tax video games to pay for school security
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Aurora shooting leaves at least 1 dead, multiple wounded, large police presence
President declares emergency to build border wall
Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno County creates ambulance 'no-fly list' to save millions of dollars
Police: 2 potential Jussie Smollett incident suspects arrested
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year
Police: Student, 13, gives out marijuana gummies to classmates
Show More
Feds tell Alfonso Ribeiro he can't copyright 'Carlton' moves
Troubleshooter: Couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
AT RISK: 29-year-old Madera woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Fire crews investigating cause of house fire in East Central Fresno
Fierce gusts of wind rattle Valley, damage infrastructure and send slabs of metal flying
More News