IMMIGRATION

California millionaire offers to reunite migrant children with parents or family members

FILE - A line of migrants waits at a US Government facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A La Jolla man who became famous for using his millions to help others is opening up his checkbook again.

Mark Paskin is committing $500,000 of his own money to reunite migrant children with their parents or family members.

He's set up an email account families can use to contact him.

LINK: Send an email to Paskin's team for migrant children

Then his team will vet those who write in to make sure they're legitimate.

"I think it's bad and wrong," said Paskin. "The mistake has been made and the focus should be on getting these kids with their parents as quickly as possible."

Paskin made his fortune in real estate and gave some of it away to those in need on the ABC show "The Secret Millionaire."

Paskin says if the $500,000 isn't enough, he'll be ready to sign another check.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reform
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Tulare County officials review ICE access in 2017 at public meeting
Residents in South Valley put on edge after fake flyer claiming ICE agents will soon conduct raids
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Trump administration working on proposal to detain migrant families longer as deterrent
Labor crew supervisor convicted of human trafficking
More immigration
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News