A La Jolla man who became famous for using his millions to help others is opening up his checkbook again.Mark Paskin is committing $500,000 of his own money to reunite migrant children with their parents or family members.He's set up an email account families can use to contact him.Then his team will vet those who write in to make sure they're legitimate."I think it's bad and wrong," said Paskin. "The mistake has been made and the focus should be on getting these kids with their parents as quickly as possible."Paskin made his fortune in real estate and gave some of it away to those in need on the ABC show "The Secret Millionaire."Paskin says if the $500,000 isn't enough, he'll be ready to sign another check.