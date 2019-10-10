politics

California bans hotels from using tiny plastic bottles

FILE - This Aug. 27, 2019 image made from video shows bottles of shampoo, conditioner and shower gel that will replace smaller bottles by 2021, filmed at Marriott's headquarters. (AP Photo/Dan Huff, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California has banned hotels from giving guests small, plastic shampoo bottles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he had signed a law banning hotels from providing guests small plastic bottles with shampoo, conditioner or soap. Hotels would have to install reusable dispensers instead.

The ban will apply to the more than 515,000 hotel rooms in California, the nation's most populous state. Marriott International announced earlier this year it would eliminate small plastic bottles in its hotels by December 2020.

The city of Santa Cruz had already passed such a ban, scheduled to take effect Dec. 31, 2020.

The Personal Care Products Council opposed the ban, saying it would hurt personal care product manufacturers.

The law takes effect in 2023 for hotels with more than 50 rooms and 2024 for hotels with 50 rooms or less
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgavin newsomlawsplastic bottlespoliticshygiene
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Highway 99 expansion funding cuts elicit angry reactions
New California law expands same-day voter registration
Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall that required stitches
US diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden, texts show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E shuts off power to parts of Mariposa Co.
Briceburg Fire: 4,400 acres, 15 percent contained
2nd round of PG&E outages starts in Northern California
How to survive a fast-moving wildfire
Car dealership giving away Bible and AR-15 with car purchase
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
Show More
78-year-old man with dementia goes missing in Porterville
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
Former water polo star from Visalia hospitalized
Firebaugh murder: Case moving slowly
How to be ready for PG&E power shutdown
More TOP STORIES News