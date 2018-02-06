California judge: Baker can refuse same-sex wedding cakes

A California judge has ruled a bakery owner can continue to refuse to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples because it violates her Christian beliefs.The lawyer for Tastries Bakery argued that owner Cathy Miller's right to free expression of religion trumps the argument that she violated a state anti-discrimination law.Kern County Superior Court Judge David Lampe agreed, but said Monday his ruling was tied closely to the fact that Miller was being asked to create a cake for an event.The Bakersfield Californian reports Lampe cautioned that religion does not give businesses a right to refuse service to groups protected by the Unruh Civil Rights Act in other circumstances.An attorney for Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio, who brought the case, was not available for comment Tuesday.___Information from: The Bakersfield Californian, http://www.bakersfield.com