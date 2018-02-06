CALIFORNIA

California judge: Baker can refuse same-sex wedding cakes

(Shutterstock)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. --
A California judge has ruled a bakery owner can continue to refuse to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples because it violates her Christian beliefs.

The lawyer for Tastries Bakery argued that owner Cathy Miller's right to free expression of religion trumps the argument that she violated a state anti-discrimination law.

Kern County Superior Court Judge David Lampe agreed, but said Monday his ruling was tied closely to the fact that Miller was being asked to create a cake for an event.

The Bakersfield Californian reports Lampe cautioned that religion does not give businesses a right to refuse service to groups protected by the Unruh Civil Rights Act in other circumstances.

An attorney for Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio, who brought the case, was not available for comment Tuesday.

Information from: The Bakersfield Californian
