Politics

California lawmakers pass bill involving wages at Uber, other firms

Dozens of supporters of a measure to limit when companies can label workers as independent contractors circle the Capitol during a rally in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California lawmakers have sent the governor a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft.

The 56-15 Assembly vote Wednesday marked a victory for labor unions and a defeat for tech companies that vehemently oppose the proposal.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has already said he supports it.

If signed, the proposal could have national implications as politicians and businesses confront the changing nature of work in the so-called gig economy.

Most of the major Democratic presidential contenders urged California lawmakers to pass the bill that would make it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors.

While its impact on gig economy companies has drawn most of the attention, it would affect a wide array of industries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssacramentolyfteconomyubercalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Authorities release video of man and dog rescued from San Joaquin River
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
6 Clovis Unified students injured in crash involving school bus
Toddler found wandering by herself in SE Fresno reunited with her father
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for 3 strangers who aided her after crash
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Show More
Trump administration may be looking to tackle CA homeless crisis
New details in case of TCSO Sergeant accused of domestic violence
Police investigate central Fresno homicide
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Man accused of shooting Merced Co. deputy appears in court
More TOP STORIES News