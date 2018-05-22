GUN LAWS

New bill will allow California to expand gun restraining order law against people who show signs of violence

California may soon expand a restraining order law against people who show signs of violence.

California may soon expand a restraining order law against people who show signs of violence.

The State Assembly passed a bill Monday that would let school employees ask judges to temporarily strip gun rights from potentially dangerous people. California is one of a handful of states that already allow immediate family members and police to request such restraining orders.

Democratic lawmakers supporting the bill invoked the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. But some Republicans say they worry the bill wouldn't give gun owners enough opportunity to defend themselves in court if a restraining order is requested against them.

The bill now heads to the state senate.
