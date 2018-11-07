VOTE 2018

Californians pass Prop 12: Farm animal confinement initiative

Californians voted in favor of the proposition that would set new requirements on farmers to provide more space for egg-laying hens, breeding pigs, and calves raised for veal.

The proposition passed with 61-percent of the vote. It will ban the sale of meat and eggs produced from animals that are kept in areas below a specified number of square feet.

Backers argue that confining a calf, mother pig, or egg-laying hen inside a tiny cage is cruel and state that products from these animals threaten food safety.

Some of the notable backers include Prevent Cruelty California, The Humane Society of the United States, San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SFSPCA), Marin Humane Society, Sierra Club California, The Center For Food Safety, California Democratic Party, more than 100 family farmers, and more than 600 California veterinarians and vet clinics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018electionvote 2018votingmidterm elections
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
These women made history on Tuesday
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
Election 2018 results: Here are the races to know
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Rudy Salas reelected to State Assembly District 32
Brian Poochigian takes the win in Visalia District 3 City Council
These women made history on Tuesday
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng
More Politics
Top Stories
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
Dem. Melissa Hurtado wins State Senate Dist. 14 in upset
Rudy Salas reelected to State Assembly District 32
California voters reject measure to limit dialysis profits
Voters reject measure that would have allowed more rent control
ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions
Brian Poochigian takes the win in Visalia District 3 City Council
Show More
Dems take the House: What it means for President Trump
Democrats' total control of Legislature hinges on key race
Rep. Devin Nunes will retain his seat, defeating Andrew Janz
Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng
Newsom wins CA governor's race over Cox
More News