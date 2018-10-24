2018-ELECTION

Campaign flyers flooding mailboxes as election looms

EMBED </>More Videos

One printing company says it's shipping more than 40,000 pounds of political mail a day.

By
With two weeks to go until the election, the campaign mailers just keep on coming. Whether we want them or not.

Whether it gets read or not, printers are doing a booming business. Trade Lithography is one of the states biggest.

"Daily we are probably shipping out 40 to 50,000 pounds of political mail," said John Lompa with Trade Lithography.

With so much, it's obvious a lot of it gets lost in the shuffle. But, campaigns say they just can't afford to overlook direct mail.

"We are not going to leave any stone un-turned here in CA 22, so while direct mail may seem old-fashioned there's some great research that shows it's a good way to target audiences, particularly audiences that are older," said Heather Grevan with the Janz campaign.

But how much gets read, and does it have an influence on voters?

Majority of people Action News talked to said they don't read the campaign mailers and claim those mailers don't really influence their vote.

But, be careful where you toss it. It cost millions to produce, and still has some value, to the recyclers like Robert Reed.

"We want to make sure people recycle all their postcards, all their envelopes any form of paper, including election mail," said Reed.

While most campaign money is spent on TV advertising, direct mail is still seen as valuable. It's estimated twice as much is spent on direct mail as is spent on reaching voters online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscampaign2018-electionvote 2018votingFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
2018-ELECTION
Supporters of Measure P claim City of Fresno left out wording in ballot description
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 10
POLITICAL INSIDER: Big Bucks in Valley Races
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 8
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in New York City
Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News
Supporters of Measure P claim City of Fresno left out wording in ballot description
More Politics
Top Stories
Hanford man sentenced to 10 years in prison for devastating Christmas Day crash
South Valley students learn life-saving techniques through 'Stop the Bleed Program'
Allergies, asthma or acid reflux?
Disturbing statistics for children living in the Central Valley
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for forever home for 4 years
Military plane drops cargo load over North Carolina neighborhood, officials say
18-year-old pleads no contest to hit-and-run that killed Gavin Gladding
Show More
NC students sick after eating Cap'n Crunch bar laced with pot
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in New York City
Second community meeting to held tonight to discuss post-Ferguson Fire updates
20 soccer fans injured when escalator collapses
Man sentenced 10 years in prison for death of Hanford family
More News