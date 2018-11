Jared Polis, Democratic candidate for Colorado's governorship, speaks during the first stop of a statewide bus tour to drum up support among Democrats Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

Minnesota 5th Congressional District candidate, Democrat Ilhan Omar, listens during a roundtable against gun violence Friday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in a debate against Stacey Evans Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Atlanta.

In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist speaks during campaign news conference in Vergennes, Vt.

In this June 28, 2018, photo Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan speaks during the Idaho District 18 Democrats Campaign Kickoff BBQ in Boise, Idaho.

In this Oct. 6 photo, Young Kim, a candidate who is running for a U.S. House seat in the 39th District in California, smiles outside her campaign office in Yorba Linda, Calif.

U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., goes over the rules in a television studio prior to a televised debate with U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Phoenix.

The House is getting its first two Muslim women and Massachusetts is getting its first black congresswoman while Arizona and Tennessee stand to elect their first woman senators in Tuesday's midterm elections.The high-profile midterm cycle that produced a record number of women contenders and candidates of color meant several winners will take office as trailblazers, marking firsts for their race and gender, according to a New York Times report In Colorado, Jared Polis was elected the country's first openly gay male governor.In Massachusetts, Democrat Ayanna Pressley completed her quest to become the state's first black woman elected to Congress.In the House, Democrats Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will be the first Muslim women to serve in Congress.Regardless of who wins in Arizona's competitive Senate race, the state will elect either Republican Martha McSally or Democrat Kyrsten Sinema as the state's first woman to serve in the chamber. Also in the Senate, Republican Marsha Blackburn will become Tennessee's first woman senator.Here's a look at more candidates who could make history:Governor of GeorgiaAbrams would be the country's first black female governor.Governor of VermontHallquist would be the country's first openly transgender governor.Governor of IdahoJordan would be the country's first Native American governor.House of Representatives in California's 39th districtKim would be the first Korean-American female ever elected to Congress. Kyrsten Sinema , DemocratSenator of ArizonaSinema would become the country's first bisexual Senator. She is already the first bisexual Congresswoman.