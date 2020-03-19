Coronavirus

Carnival cruise ships to serve as temporary hospital in case of coronavirus emergency

WASHINGTON -- Carnival Corp. says it will make cruise ships from four of its brands available to serve as temporary hospitals in locations that need them to combat the new coronavirus.

The announcement came after President Donald Trump said at a White House news conference he had spoken with Carnival Chairman Micky Arison about the possibility.

The world's largest cruise line says its ships could serve mainly to treat non-coronavirus patients, freeing up beds in land-based hospitals for those patients. The company says ships can provide up to 1,000 hospital rooms and are able to be quickly provisioned with the necessary medical equipment, including intensive care units.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak
Carnival crew would provide such things as food and beverage, and cleaning services, with local medical personnel to handle the treatment of patients, the statement said.

Trump said at a White House briefing that he would present the offer to New York and California during a teleconference later Thursday will all 50 governors.

Two Navy hospital ships also will become part of the effort.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central CA coronavirus cases
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Influencers should promote social distancing, official says
Astronauts read stories to kids from the Space Station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Central CA coronavirus cases
Road closed after man is fatally hit by driver in central Fresno
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
Show More
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News