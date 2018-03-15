CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Central Unified parents launch effort to recall school board trustees

EMBED </>More Videos

Central Unified parents are going house to house next week collecting signatures to recall school board trustees. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A massive recall campaign is in the works at Lomac Winery.

It's all for this man, former Central Unified Superintendent Mark Sutton.

He stopped by briefly to thank his supporters but offered no comment to Action News.

"They didn't expect him not to be here because he's present and that's what we need, somebody who is present," said parent Georgette Lake.

Two weeks after trustees terminated Sutton without publically offering a reason, parents are still furious.

They are mobilizing sources to recall two of the board members.

They need about a total of 3,000 signatures.

"They are not listening to the will of the people, in an election, that's what a democratic process is for," says teacher Jeff Klien.

Some parents will focus on raising money, others on filing paperwork.

They say all this effort could have been avoided, had they held their trustees responsible earlier.

"We haven't paid good enough attention to what our board is doing. Now they've woken us up, and there is nothing worse than waking up a Central community," said Lake.

Organizers say the goal is to submit their signatures by April.

Time is of the essence.

They want to hold a special election this summer, rather than wait until the general election in November.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticseducationrecallcentral unified school districtspecial electionFresno CountyFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Drink up: schools add water filling stations
Back to school for Central Unified
Central Unified hires Andrew Alvarado to be next superintendent
Central Unified takes initial steps in finding new superintendent
Teen accused of threatening Central High prom out of jail
More central unified school district
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News