Central Unified parents launch effort to recall school board trustees

A massive recall campaign is in the works at Lomac Winery.It's all for this man, former Central Unified Superintendent Mark Sutton.He stopped by briefly to thank his supporters but offered no comment to Action News."They didn't expect him not to be here because he's present and that's what we need, somebody who is present," said parent Georgette Lake.Two weeks after trustees terminated Sutton without publically offering a reason, parents are still furious.They are mobilizing sources to recall two of the board members.They need about a total of 3,000 signatures."They are not listening to the will of the people, in an election, that's what a democratic process is for," says teacher Jeff Klien.Some parents will focus on raising money, others on filing paperwork.They say all this effort could have been avoided, had they held their trustees responsible earlier."We haven't paid good enough attention to what our board is doing. Now they've woken us up, and there is nothing worse than waking up a Central community," said Lake.Organizers say the goal is to submit their signatures by April.Time is of the essence.They want to hold a special election this summer, rather than wait until the general election in November.