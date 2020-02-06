uber

CEO of Arizona company fired after yelling racial slurs at Uber driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A CEO of a well-known company in Arizona has lost his job for the choice words he used while in an Uber.

The ride-share company driver said when he asked the passenger to sit in the back seat instead of the front, the man started using racial slurs.

Arizona State student, Randy Clark: Front seat use is reserved for parties of three or more.

CEO: Is it because I'm white? And you're a f***** N****? You are a ***** idiot."

Clark says he started implementing a policy to not allow anyone in his front seat after he was sexually assaulted.

That rule was never a problem until this man tried to hop in the front.

Clark: Mind sitting in the back?

CEO: No, I don't like to sit there.

Clark: I don't like when people sit in the front.

CEO: I'm here, sitting in the back.

CLARK: Sir, please leave my vehicle.

The driver quickly filed a complaint with Uber, and then did some digging on his own.

He learned the customer was the CEO of an organic fertilizer company in Tempe.

Uber has issued a statement saying they have suspended the CEO's account while they investigate.

The passenger has also reached out to Clark directly to apologize for his use of racial slurs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsarizonaracial profilingracist e mailuber
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Man posing as Uber driver accused of kidnapping and rape
Uber makes big changes for CA riders
New California laws in 2020
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling house fire in central Fresno
Mendota School District employee arrested for sexual relationship with teenage boy
3 women caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in makeup at Visalia Ulta
Family of murdered Tulare man blaming Walmart for not properly storing ammunition
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Family asking for help with bone marrow donor for 7-year-old fighting cancer
Show More
Home invasion suspect, posing as sheriff's deputy, shot, killed by homeowner
Clovis West High School coach facing battery charge allegedly has history of outbursts
Fire destroys business in historic Chowchilla building
Adorable Golden Retriever breaks world record fitting 6 tennis balls in mouth
In-N-Out releases shoe that resembles cup design
More TOP STORIES News