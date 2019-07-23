Politics

Chelsea Clinton announces birth of her 3rd child, named Jasper

NEW YORK -- Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday.

The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky "are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."

The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014 and another son, Aidan, born in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news.

Bill Clinton tweeted that the grandparents are "overjoyed and grateful to meet" their new grandson. Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and her husband "are so thrilled."

The 39-year-old Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Mezvinsky have been married since 2010 and live in New York.
