City officials to continue discussions on recreational marijuana use, sales in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare has long been considered the ag capital of the world, and soon it could be selling a new crop.
"We voted to continue the conversation to continue recreational use and sales," said City Councilmember Carlton Jones.
Marijuana has proved itself to be a lucrative industry in the South Valley.
Woodlake collected more than $200,000 from pot business last year.
Farmersville is on the verge of opening its first dispensary.
Tulare city leaders say they don't want to miss out.
"There's a lot of things that changed since our 2017 ordinance, a lot of regulations, so we just want to make sure we are on top of it," said Mayor Jose Sigala.
There was widespread support during Tuesday's study session.
From business owners to the police chief, there was a consensus to capitalize off of cannabis since it's already here.
Tulare currently only allows for two medical dispensaries.
"For us to penalize a business and hurt our city from competing with neighboring cities, it just made sense to move in this direction," Jones said.
Council members voted unanimously to keep the discussion going regarding recreational marijuana.
They also decided to draft an ordinance allowing existing medical dispensaries to make mobile deliveries.
