Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown

The U.S. Coast Guard is the only branch of the military not getting paid during the government shutdown. (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
PLEASANT HILL, Calif --
Amber and Christine Kroll's daughter were laughing and smiling as they played together on Friday night, but there was stress behind their mother's smiles.

"We are a proud Coast Guard family, but there are sacrifices we have to make and we didn't think not getting a paycheck was going to be one of them," Amber Kroll said.

Christine and Amber Kroll are sisters-in-law. Their husbands are both members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the only branch of the military not getting paid during the government shutdown. All other branches of the military operate under the Department of Defense. The Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security.

RELATED: GOP and Democrats trade blame for shutdown, no deal in sight

"Our husbands are still going to work every day, staying late, going early, doing everything they always do," Christine Kroll said. "But, we don't know for certain if they're going to get their scheduled paycheck."

Nationally, about 42,000 active duty members and 4,000 in the Bay Area are working without pay. ABC7 News asked the Coast Guard how many members had been furloughed locally, but the person who could provide that answer has been furloughed.

"People are afraid they're not going to make rent and that they're not going to pay their bills," Christine Kroll said.

A onetime action has allowed members of the Coast Guard to get their December 31st paycheck, but everything else is up in the air.

"While great in the moment, it's just a band-aid," Amber Kroll said. "We have to figure out what's going to happen if they can't come to a resolution by the next paycheck."

"Yes, we will most likely get back paid," Christine Kroll said. "But, do I look at my child and say, 'I'll feed you eventually,' you know what I mean?"

It's common for military families to have one source of income. Christine and Amber Kroll said the constant moving makes things tough.

"I worked at a preschool and I had to give that job up, and then in Oregon, I got another job at a preschool I loved and I had to give that job up," Christine Kroll said.

Christine Kroll called California lawmakers to share her family's story and so many others like theirs. She hopes someone is listening.

There are some resources in place to help military families financially. Internally, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance has offered support for junior enlisted and civilian staff. Specifics on what they're offering can be found here.

Several banks are offering loans to Coast Guard members to help them pay their upcoming bills during the lapse in funding.
