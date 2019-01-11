GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown 2019: Coast Guard takes down tip sheet suggesting furloughed employees hold garage sales to earn money

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News has the latest on the government shutdown, including the suggestion by the U.S. Coast Guard that unpaid workers hold a garage sale to earn cash. (Shutterstock)

The government shutdown is now tied for the longest ever, and hundreds of thousands of government employees don't know when their next paycheck will come.

In the midst of this hardship, some departments are offering advice on how to cope. One since-removed tip sheet, posted on a website meant to support employees of the U.S. Coast Guard, struck a sour note with its suggestions of ways of "finding supplemental income."

The suggested methods included "have a garage sale," "offer to watch children, walk pets or house-sit" and "become a mystery shopper."

WATCH: Families affected by the shutdown talk about life without a paycheck
EMBED More News Videos

People affected by the government shutdown talk about life without a paycheck.



After the document was criticized as tone-deaf, the Coast Guard took it down. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told the Washington Post that the suggestions do not "reflect the Coast Guard's current efforts to support our workforce during this lapse in appropriations," and "As such, this guidance has been removed."

The Coast Guard has not issued any statements on social media, but those accounts have a notice that they are not being managed during the shutdown.
ABC News contributed to this report.

MORE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COVERAGE

Jimmy Kimmel hires unpaid federal employees on his show during shutdown

Litter patrol: How one family keeps their park clean

What happens during a government shutdown

5 things to know about a government shutdown

A look back at recent government shutdowns
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowncoast guardemploymentu.s. & world
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Government shutdown has local food banks worried
Fresno City College working with Financial Aid students impacted by government shutdown
Government shutdown impacts agriculture in Valley
IRS employees hold rally, call for end to government shutdown
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Money for Harvey relief may fund border wall: source
Government shutdown has local food banks worried
New Fresno City Council members restore Latino majority
Government shutdown impacts agriculture in Valley
More Politics
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Davis police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
8-month-old at center of fake kidnapping believed dead: police
Police hunting for 'cough syrup burglars' in northern Fresno
Teen missing since parents' double murder found alive
Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting, seriously injuring Davis police officer
Money for Harvey relief may fund border wall: source
Show More
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting at Visalia mall
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
Government shutdown has local food banks worried
Fresno City College working with Financial Aid students impacted by government shutdown
Visalia firm that offers classes for pesticide licenses fined $50,000
More News