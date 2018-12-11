MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Congressman-elect T.J. Cox discusses dramatic turnaround from election night with 862 vote win

EMBED </>More Videos

Action News anchor Dale Yurong sits down with Congressman-elect TJ Cox.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As he prepares to head to Washington D.C. to take his oath on January 3rd, Congressman-elect T.J. Cox stopped by the Action News studios to talk about his priorities.

The Democrat recently completed a bipartisan workshop on Capitol Hill. Cox said he was encouraged after finding common ground with a newly elected Republican.

"From the things he had been learning from other members like myself, he said, 'my position on immigration is really evolving," Cox said.

Five weeks ago several outlets called the race in favor of the incumbent David Valadao.

"We knew on election night was that there was only 50,000 votes cast and counted and we knew there was going to be 100,000 votes coming in so we knew the race wasn't over," Cox said.

Cox knew he had the support to make up a deficit which topped over 5,000 votes.

"The people that were calling the race, they didn't have the information and the knowledge that I had. They hadn't been out to Delano where 2,000 people had shown up and every one of them said T.J. were voting for you."

And when all of the ballots were counted, Terrence John Cox had won by 862 votes.

T.J. Cox says he is excited to immediately get to work in a very diverse Congress whether it be religion, ethnicity, gender or their military background.

Cox is the first Filipino-American representative elected in California.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmidterm electionsvote 2018
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MIDTERM ELECTIONS
Special election to fill Borgeas' seat to cost $250,000
New members of the State Assembly and Senate sworn in at the Capitol
Judge denies suit against Fresno Co. clerk which would have forced release of rejected ballot names
Nancy Pelosi nominated by House Democrats to lead them in new Congress
More midterm elections
POLITICS
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Gavin Newsom visits Fresno, calls for 'fresh start' on High Speed Rail
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
More Politics
Top Stories
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
'Central Valley Promise' program aims to provide students with free community college
Police report reveals new information about Visalia teacher who cut student's hair
Fresno State professor invents device for patients with hand tremors
30 students sign up to be teachers with the Fresno Unified School District
Mariposa County receives funding for road damage caused by storms
Jailhouse fight could prove lie by murder defendant
Flu shots urged before season peaks
Show More
Failure is apart of life. How to help your kids bounce back when they mess up
Man to face charges after shootout that killed K-9 Bane
Is a diverse diet better for you? One research review says not necessarily
Driver injured after smashing into fire hydrant in north Fresno
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
More News