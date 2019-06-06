Council members apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez for controversial video aired during Grizzlies game

Thanks Congresswoman @AOC for making time to meet with us! We look forward to support federal efforts to invest in our aging water infrastructure to ensure everyone has safe drinking water in our Valley. @MiguelArias_D3 pic.twitter.com/iHIGEPsAPH — Esmeralda Soria (@Esmeralda_Soria) June 5, 2019

Fresno Councilmembers on Wednesday personally apologized to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after a demeaning video played during a Fresno Grizzlies game.Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Aria visited with the New York congresswoman at the U.S. Capitol.Images from the meeting show the congresswoman accepting Grizzlies merchandise from the two following the video scandal that drew national headlines.The Grizzlies meant to honor the fallen during a Memorial Day tribute lifted from a third-party youtube subscriber.But instead, the video cited enemies of freedom depicting Ocasio-Cortez alongside North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un and Cuban leader Fidel Castro.Grizzlies officials later apologized for the video but lost several sponsors for its release.