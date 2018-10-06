U.S. SUPREME COURT

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Saturday, replacing retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Here's how the U.S. Supreme Court stands right now.

Since 1869, the court has had nine members. John G. Roberts Jr. serves as the Chief Justice of the United States. Roberts was nominated by former Pres. George W. Bush and took his seat Sept. 29, 2005.

The Supreme Court also contains eight associate justices:

  • Clarence Thomas: Nominated by former Pres. George H. W. Bush, took seat Oct. 23, 1991
  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Nominated by former Pres. Bill Clinton, took seat Aug. 10, 1993
  • Stephen G. Breyer: Nominated by former Pres. Bill Clinton, took seat Aug. 3, 1994
  • Samuel A. Alito Jr.: Nominated by former Pres. George W. Bush, took seat Jan. 31, 2006
  • Sonia Sotomayor: Nominated by former Pres. Barack Obama, took seat Aug. 8, 2009
  • Elena Kagan: Nominated by former Pres. Barack Obama, took seat Aug. 7, 2010
  • Neil M. Gorsuch: Nominated by Pres. Donald Trump, took seat April 10, 2017
  • Brett Kavanaugh: Nominated by Pres. Donald Trump, sworn in Oct. 6, 2018


