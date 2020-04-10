Coronavirus Update: Worldwide death toll hits 100K, Trump says US in 'pain': LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6092940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trump, who is now weighing when to re-open the country's economy, is pointing to models that are now forecasting U.S. death rates far lower than originally estimated.

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has hit 100,000, according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.The sad milestone comes as Christians around the globe mark a Good Friday unlike any other - in front of computer screens instead of in church pews. Meanwhile, some countries are tiptoeing toward reopening segments of their battered economies.Public health officials are warning people against violating the social distancing rules over Easter and allowing the virus to flare up again. Authorities are using roadblocks and other means to discourage travel.President Donald Trump is bemoaning the "horrible" number of Americans who have died due to the coronavirus, while pointing to signs of hope.Trump says "in the midst of grief and pain" the country is seeing "clear signs that our aggressive strategy" is working. That includes a decrease in hospital admissions in some places.Trump, who is now weighing when to re-open the country's economy, is pointing to models that are now forecasting U.S. death rates far lower than originally estimated.He says, "We're saving so many lives compared to what it could have been."But experts warn that re-opening the country too soon could cause a devastating new spike in infections.Meanwhile, the federal Health and Human Services Department says it's releasing the first $30 billion in grants provided by the stimulus bill to help keep the U.S. health care system operating during the coronavirus outbreak.Congress provided $100 billion for the health care system in the $2 trillion stimulus bill.Officials say the relief funds will go to hospitals and doctors through Medicare and will be based on their billings to the program last year. Hospitals are supposed to use some of the money to cover COVID-19 treatment for the uninsured, although an independent study earlier this week suggests it may not be enough.