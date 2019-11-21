2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Joe Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is continuing to push for modifications to Obama-era health care reforms over the holistic "Medicare for all" proposals from two of his Democratic presidential rivals.

In Wednesday night's Democratic debate, Biden argued that voters are hesitant to make the transformative, government-backed changes pushed by candidates including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Biden says he doesn't want to force anyone to give up private health insurance.

Warren says that she wants to "bring as many people in and get as much help to the American people as fast as we can."

When questioning came to Sanders, he responded: "Thank you, I wrote the damn bill."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmedicaredebatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
5 Democratic candidates participate in Los Angeles forum
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks health care, prison reform at Fresno City College
Ex-Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick announces presidential bid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why.
10-year-old dies after shooting at high school football game
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.
Show More
Jurors will start deliberating in Erika Sandoval trial on Wednesday
Thieves snatch wiring from Fresno Co. school's air-conditioning units
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
FAX driver who killed pedestrian headed for trial
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
More TOP STORIES News