Democrat Andrew Janz says he's running for Fresno mayor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You know him as the Fresno County prosecutor who challenged Congressman Devin Nunes in one of the most expensive Central Valley races of the 2018 general election.Now Andrew Janz is running for mayor of Fresno.Janz says though the 6-point loss to Congressman Devin Nunes was close, he wants to continue serving his community, saying it's time for change and focusing on two primary issues - homelessness and making sure kids have safe and clean parks to go to.It's been decades since the city of Fresno has had a Democratic mayor, but as of February, the city's demographics show Democrats are the majority of registered voters.But Mayor Lee Brand says it's Janz's inexperience that will cost him the race."This is not the kind of job that you can learn as you go," he said.Mayor Brand spent eight years on the Fresno City Council, representing northeast Fresno, before spending the last two and a half as mayor of the fifth largest city in the state.He says economic development is his primary focus and that his record speaks for itself.In his announcement, Andrew Janz says that like during his Congressional race, he doesn't plan to take any corporate money.