Politics

Democrat Andrew Janz says he's running for Fresno mayor

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You know him as the Fresno County prosecutor who challenged Congressman Devin Nunes in one of the most expensive Central Valley races of the 2018 general election.

Now Andrew Janz is running for mayor of Fresno.

Janz says though the 6-point loss to Congressman Devin Nunes was close, he wants to continue serving his community, saying it's time for change and focusing on two primary issues - homelessness and making sure kids have safe and clean parks to go to.

It's been decades since the city of Fresno has had a Democratic mayor, but as of February, the city's demographics show Democrats are the majority of registered voters.

But Mayor Lee Brand says it's Janz's inexperience that will cost him the race.

"This is not the kind of job that you can learn as you go," he said.

Mayor Brand spent eight years on the Fresno City Council, representing northeast Fresno, before spending the last two and a half as mayor of the fifth largest city in the state.

He says economic development is his primary focus and that his record speaks for itself.

In his announcement, Andrew Janz says that like during his Congressional race, he doesn't plan to take any corporate money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News