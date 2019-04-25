Politics

Democratic candidates set vision for future at Texas forum

HOUSTON, Texas -- Eight candidates. Three hours. One stage.

In the audience at Texas Southern University, 1,700 people, most of them women of color. All of them, however, engaged activists concerned about the 2020 election.

Amid the discussions was heavy focus on immigration and securing a livable wage for Americans.

"I'll be a president of the United States that keeps her word to those Dreamers to whom we gave DACA protection, instead of pulling it out," Sen. Kamala Harris said.

"I know what it's like to struggle," former Secretary Julian Castro said. "We need to do many things and connect the dots. We need to raise the minimum wage."

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who came to national prominence in his 2018 race for U.S. Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz, tackled what he called "instructional racism in our democracy."

"We have voted for ID laws that say you can use your driver's license to carry a firearm to prove who you are at the ballot box," O'Rourke said. "But you cannot use your student ID from TSU to prove who you are at the ballot box."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who made waves in the 2016 Democratic primary, also worked to capture the support of progressive voters.

"I think it is absolutely appropriate to say in the Constitution of the United States that women will be equal to men," Sanders said. "End of discussion."

"Africans Americans are more likely than whites to be arrested, to be arraigned, to be taken to trial, to be wrongfully convicted, and to be given harsher sentences," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said. "That is a badly broken system."

It is early in the election cycle, but it's already serious. And this was an energetic, if not heavy conversation about the issues important to a large block of voters here and across the country.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonpresidential racetexas southern universitypolitics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News