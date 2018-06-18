IMMIGRATION

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says migrant children are being treated humanely

EMBED </>More Videos

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen spoke about the immigrant family separation crisis during a press briefing on Monday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says she hasn't heard newly released audio of crying children who have been separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

But she says the children are not being treated inhumanely.
AUDIO: Migrant children separated from parents wail at US Customs and Border Protection facility

Speaking at a White House briefing Monday, Nielsen says the issue has been growing for years and is the product of loopholes that have created an open border.

Nearly 2,000 minors have been separated from their families in the past six weeks since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero-tolerance policy where everyone caught crossing the border illegally will be prosecuted. Children can't go to jail with their parents, so they are separated.

Nielsen says the government has high standards for detention centers and the children are well cared for. She says loopholes in the laws need to be closed so families can stay together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldchildrendepartment of homeland securityWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AUDIO: Migrant children separated from parents wail
Immigrant family separation: Everything you need to know
Kamala Harris demands DHS secretary resignation over immigration policy
'Breaks my heart': Laura Bush calls immigration policy 'cruel'
Pres. Trump digs in on immigration amid family separation crisis
IMMIGRATION
Tulare County officials review ICE access in 2017 at public meeting
Residents in South Valley put on edge after fake flyer claiming ICE agents will soon conduct raids
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Trump administration working on proposal to detain migrant families longer as deterrent
Labor crew supervisor convicted of human trafficking
More immigration
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News