WASHINGTON --Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says she hasn't heard newly released audio of crying children who have been separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
But she says the children are not being treated inhumanely.
AUDIO: Migrant children separated from parents wail at US Customs and Border Protection facility
Speaking at a White House briefing Monday, Nielsen says the issue has been growing for years and is the product of loopholes that have created an open border.
Nearly 2,000 minors have been separated from their families in the past six weeks since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero-tolerance policy where everyone caught crossing the border illegally will be prosecuted. Children can't go to jail with their parents, so they are separated.
Nielsen says the government has high standards for detention centers and the children are well cared for. She says loopholes in the laws need to be closed so families can stay together.
DHS Sec. Nielsen calls question about whether family separation policy was intended to send a message "offensive."— ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2018
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called the policy a deterrent. https://t.co/unaWr66KZ1 pic.twitter.com/R0ZHeqaHSJ
"How is this not child abuse?"— ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2018
DHS Sec. Neilsen: "Be more specific please. Enforcing the law?" https://t.co/unaWr66KZ1 pic.twitter.com/dhwGf0dEmB