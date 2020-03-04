politics

District 16 election results: Kevin Cookingham takes early lead, wins 41% of votes so far

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican Kevin Cookingham, the former head of Clovis Adult Education, has an early lead in Congressional District 16 elections.

Winning 41% of the total votes counted, Cookingham is in first place, closely followed by Democratic Congressman Jim Costa with 38% of the votes.

This is as of 9:30 p.m., with 3% of precincts reporting.

The 16th district includes parts of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.

The congressional primary also includes Democrat Esmeralda Soria, who is in third place with 16% of the votes and progressive Democrat Kim Williams of Merced, who has 5% of the votes.
