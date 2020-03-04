District 16 election results: Tight race between Democratic Congressman Jim Costa, Republican Kevin Cookingham

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican Kevin Cookingham and Democratic Congressman Jim Costa were neck-and-neck in the Congressional District 16 elections on Tuesday night.Cookingham, the former head of Clovis Adult Education, was leading - but barely - winning 38.4% of the total votes counted, while 37.6% of the votes counted had gone to Costa.This was as of 11:30 p.m., with 100% of precincts reporting.The 16th district includes parts of Fresno, Madera, and Merced counties.The congressional primary also includes Democrat Esmeralda Soria, who was in third place with 18.4% of the votes and progressive Democrat Kim Williams of Merced, who had 5.7% of the votes.