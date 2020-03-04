Early results show Dyer leading Janz for Fresno mayoral primary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Early results on Tuesday evening showed former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer with a lead over Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz in the Fresno mayoral primary.With 43,489 votes counted, Dyer leads with 59.47% of the vote according to the County of Fresno election website. Janz is in second with 32.19%, leading Richard B. Renteria, Bill Gates, Floyd D. Harris Jr., Nickolas Wildstar and Brian E. Jefferson.The Fresno mayoral primary will decide which two candidates will be represented in the November general election for mayor. If a candidate earns 50% plus one vote or more in the primary, they'll be elected mayor.