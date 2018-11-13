VOTE 2018

Election 2018 results: Kyrsten Sinema wins 1 week later; check out midterm races still being watched

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican Martha McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race on Monday, ending one of the few races whose outcome was still uncertain.

Republican Martha McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race on Monday, ending one of the few races whose outcome was still uncertain.

Here are the most high-profile races that have not yet been officially called or that are undergoing recounts one week later:

  • Florida governor: Ron DeSantis (R) vs. Andrew Gillum (D): Though DeSantis was initially declared the winner, more votes came in putting Gillum less than a half of a point behind. This triggered a machine recount under Florida law. If the machine recount, which must be completed by Nov. 15, shows Gillum only a quarter of a point behind or less, there will be a hand recount.
  • Georgia governor: Stacey Abrams (D) vs. Brian Kemp (R): As provisional ballots continue to be counted, a federal judge has ruled that Georgia must not certify the election results before Friday at 5 p.m. Abrams would need a net gain of about 21,000 votes to force a Dec. 4 runoff, AP reports.
  • Florida Senate: Bill Nelson (D) vs. Rick Scott (R): Though Nelson, the incumbent, initially appeared to concede, more votes came in putting him less than a half of a point behind. The same state law that triggered a recount in the Florida governor race has also triggered a recount in this race.


Meanwhile, some of the races that were expected to be tight or to have a lasting impact were called during election night or shortly after.

Here are the results of races with broader political significance that are officially over or that have been projected by ABC News.


The Associated Press, ABC News and FiveThirtyEight contributed to this report.

MORE MIDTERMS COVERAGE

These candidates made history during midterms
Health care, immigration high on voters' minds, AP survey
Celebrities, political figures head to the polls on Tuesday
Pelosi says Democrats will strive for bipartisanship
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018vote 2018electionvotingu.s. & worldrepublicansdemocratsted cruzbeto o'rourke
VOTE 2018
Madera County could get its first female District Attorney
Rep. David Valadao wins reelection to House
Officials still counting votes in Fresno County
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
More vote 2018
POLITICS
CNN sues President Trump, demanding Jim Acosta's return to White House
Madera County could get its first female District Attorney
Rep. David Valadao wins reelection to House
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
More Politics
Top Stories
Local fire departments assisting in wildfires, preparing for search and rescue missions
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Wildfires, landslides still a threat for local areas
Local crews working to gain control of the Camp Fire
Fresno Police arrest man believed to be connected to pregnant woman's murder
Fallen marines remembered through golf tournament
Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, crashes in Tower District
Investigation underway after stabbing at Dunlap bar
Show More
Amazon to split headquarters between New York, Virginia
CNN sues President Trump, demanding Jim Acosta's return to White House
Man who shot Madera Co. Sheriff Sgt. identified
Suicidal former Fresno PD Captain shot by officers
Tulare native who headed House Intelligence Committee staff has died
More News