Philanthropist Elliot Balch drops out of Fresno mayoral race

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Elliot Balch is pulling out of the Fresno mayoral race.
The local philanthropist announced he would be stepping down as a candidate on his Facebook page Tuesday night.
Balch said the decision came after he decided to focus his time and energy into the health of his family rather than his campaign.
He currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer at the Central Valley Community Foundation.
