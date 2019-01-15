TROUBLESHOOTER

Consumer protection services unavailable during government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is taking a toll on consumers looking for help.

Tonya Simpson
The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is taking a toll on consumers looking for help.

The Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, offers free credit reports and maintains the "Do Not Call" Registry and helps with identity theft and scams, but since the government shut down some of the FTC's most frequently used services are no longer available.

The National "Do Not Call" registry can cut down the number of unwanted telemarketing calls coming to your phone. The site also allows consumers to report specific phone numbers that may be calling them illegally.

Right now, the website donotcall.gov has a message explaining that because of the government shutdown, those services are not being offered.

The identity theft reporting section of the FTC site is also shut down.

Typically consumers can go to the site to file a report then get the paperwork they need to prove to banks and other businesses that someone stole their identity. The website is also used to create an identity theft recovery plan.

While the main site identitytheft.gov is currently closed, there are brochures and other free resources still available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownconsumer concernstroubleshooterWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
That gift card you just bought may already have been spent
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Troubleshooter: Popular kids tablet battery expands causing screen to shatter
More troubleshooter
POLITICS
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
More Politics
Top Stories
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Toddler found dead in freezing temperatures
Hugh Grant pleads for return of script stolen from his car
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Video archives: See the 'Miracle on the Hudson' as it unfolded
Family asks for changes to McKinley Ave. after bicyclist killed
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic
Show More
Hazmat incident in Tower District linked to fentanyl overdose
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy may affect you
Labor contract dispute could leave some doctors at Saint Agnes out of job
Law enforcement issue warning after fentanyl overdose leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
More News