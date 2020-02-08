Politics

Democratic debate fact check: Presidential candidates go head-to-head in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidates participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON -- Seven Democratic presidential candidates sparred Friday night in a wide-ranging debate held in the pivotal days before the New Hampshire primary.

A look at how some of their claims from Manchester, New Hampshire, compare with the facts:

ANDREW YANG, tech entrepreneur: "We have record high corporate profits in this country right now."

THE FACTS: Corporate profits are high, but they're not at record levels.

Companies earned $1.84 trillion in profits in 2018, slightly below the $1.86 trillion earned in 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. But as a share of national income, corporate profits were 6.6% in 2018. That's down from 7.6% in 2012 and significantly below the peak of 8.9% in 1929.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatevote 2020democrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
Tulare Co. man on trial for allegedly suffocating his wife to death
Officials: TSA agent tricked traveler into showing breasts
Fresno man convicted for murdering teenager in 2018 robbery that turned deadly
Trustee Terry Slatic threatens to sue Fresno Unified
Fresno Co. deputies find $1.2-million worth of marijuana plants growing inside home
DA will not file charges against man arrested for shooting Merced teens
Show More
Fresno Co. CBD store owner stabbed by employee he was firing, deputies say
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Man dies after he's struck by vehicle in Madera Co.
Clovis Avenue crash at Belmont causes road blockage, expect delays
16-year-old boy fighting for his life after Merced shooting
More TOP STORIES News