FRESNO

Fake 'homeless' councilman left in parking lot of Fresno City Hall

An unusual sight at Fresno City Hall in Downtown where someone left a mattress, complete with a fake councilmember, laying in a parking stall.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An unusual sight at Fresno City Hall in Downtown where someone left a mattress, complete with a fake councilmember, laying in a parking stall.

The councilmember featured in this was District 2 Councilman Steve Brandau. Written on the mattress was "Retweet this" with an obscene gesture drawn below it.

Councilman Brandau tweeted out a photo saying, "We have great artists in Fresno! Here is a depiction of a homeless me!"

No word on who may have left the fake councilman or why.
FRESNO
POLITICS
Top Stories
