President George W. Bush says that all his father really wanted to do was hold his mom's hand again after she passed away.

PARTICIPATING IN THE SERVICE

ORDER OF SERVICE: The Burial of the Dead: Rite One

America's final farewell to George H.W. Bush shifted to Texas on Thursday, with his friend and former Secretary of State James Baker addressing him as "Jefe," Spanish for "boss," and celebrating him as a president with "the courage of a warrior but the greater courage of a peacemaker."Baker fought back tears as he concluded his eulogy.Country music's Oak Ridge Boys, among the president's favorites, sang "Amazing Grace" and Reba McEntire offered "The Lord's Prayer" as three days of official ceremonies in Washington gave way to more personal touches for the Bush in Texas. The night before, more than 11,000 people paid their respects as his casket lay in repose all night at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where his family worshipped.George P. Bush, the former president's grandson and the only member of the political dynasty still holding elected office, as Texas land commissioner, subsequently struck a more personal tone with the man he and the younger generations called "gampy."Six of President Bush's granddaughters spoke at the ceremony. The president's grandsons served as honorary pallbearers.On Wednesday, the president was honored in a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.President George W. Bush delivered an emotional eulogy, as he remembered his father and mother, Barbara, who passed away earlier this year in April."Dad taught us all what it means to be a great husband. He married his sweetheart. He adored her. He laughed and cried with her. He was dedicated to her totally," he said.Thursday's service begins at 10 a.m. CT. [Eulogists: The Honorable James A. Baker, IIIThe Honorable George Prescott Bush, Texas Land CommissionerSingers: The Oak Ridge BoysMs. Reba McEntireReaders: Marshall Lloyd Bush (Lamentations 3:22 - 26, 31 - 33)Barbara Pierce Bush, Noelle Lucila Bush, Elizabeth DwenAndrews (Psalm 23, each read two verses)Georgia Grace Koch and Nancy Ellis LeBlond Sosa (1 Corinthians 12:31b - 13:13)Honorary Pallbearers: The Honorable George Prescott BushMr. John Ellis Bush, Jr.Mr. Pierce Mallon BushMr. Charles Walker BushMr. Samuel Bush LeBlondMr. Robert Daniel KochMr. Robert Pace Andrews, IIMr. Thomas Alexander AndrewsOrgan Voluntaries- "Toccata on Rejoice, Ye Pure in Heart"- "Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals"Hymn 719, "O Beautiful for Spacious Skies"Anthem- "This is My Country," St. Martin's Parish ChoirReception of the BodyOpening SentencesThe CollectThe First Lesson- Lamentations 3:22-26, 31-33, Marshall Lloyd BushPsalm 23: King James Version, Barbara Pierce Bush, Noelle Lucila Bush, & Elizabeth Dwen AndrewsTribute, The Honorable James A. Baker, III, 61st Secretary of StateTribute, The Honorable George P. Bush, Commissioner, Texas General Land OfficeThe Second Lesson - 1 Corinthians 12:31b - 13:13, Georgia Grace Koch and Nancy Ellis LeBlond SosaHymn, "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" (verses 1-2)The Holy Gospel, John 11:21-27, The Rev. Martin J. BastianHymn, "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" (verses 3-4)The Homily, The Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson, Jr.Anthem - "Amazing Grace," The Oak Ridge BoysThe Apostles CreedAnthem - "The Lord's Prayer," Ms. Reba McEntireThe Prayers of the People, The Rev. Peter G. Cheney and The Rev. Dr. Susannah E. McBayThe CommendationThe Blessing, The Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle