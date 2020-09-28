Politics

Federal judge postpones Trump administration ban on popular app TikTok

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO and MATT O'BRIEN
NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Sunday postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video sharing app TikTok from U.S. smartphone app stores around midnight.

A more comprehensive ban remains scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election. The judge, Carl Nichols of the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia, did not agree to postpone the later ban.

The ruling followed an emergency hearing Sunday morning in which lawyers for TikTok argued that the administration's app-store ban would infringe on the company's First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump declared that TikTok was a threat to national security and that it must either sell its U.S. operations to U.S. companies or be barred from the country.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsabc7ny instagraminstagram storieschinau.s. & worldpresident donald trumpsecurityapps
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Creek Fire: 302,870 acres burned with 39% containment
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
SQF Complex Fire: 149,888 acres burned, 47% contained
2 shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Man shot and killed after verbal argument in northeast Fresno
Man in his 40's killed while riding bike in Clovis
Show More
Vigil held for homeless man hit and killed by Fresno officer's car
Man killed after altercation at Parlier apartment complex
Mexican firefighters to start work on SQF Complex Fire in Tulare Co. today
Visalia woman celebrates 108th birthday outside her home
Excessive drinking may worsen COVID-19 symptoms, study finds
More TOP STORIES News