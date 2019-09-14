Politics

Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation, White House says

In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding.

WASHINGTON -- The White House says Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader who had become an increasingly prominent figure in the terrorist organization, has been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

A White House statement gives no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States confirmed his death.

The statement says Hamza bin Laden's death "not only deprives al-Qaida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group."

As leader of al-Qaida, Osama bin Laden and others plotted the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. U.S. Navy SEALs killed him in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsterrorismu.s. & worldal qaida
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno woman behind ad targeting AOC faces backlash
Visalia man found guilty of murdering 26-year-old girlfriend
Rent Control: What to know about California's newly-approved bill
Fresno Unified warns parents about vaping
Camera captures brazen mail thief in action in Merced County
1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Merced County
Woman killed in Mariposa County after lawn mower tractor overturns
Show More
FUSD asks students and staff to go fragrance free this school year
Elderly man shot in eye with paintball gun may lose vision
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Fresno man rescues fisherman stranded on sunken boat in frigid waters
Fake pills laced with deadly levels of fentanyl becoming common in Valley
More TOP STORIES News