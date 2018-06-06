VOTE 2018

First election with same-day voter registration

Many Fresno County residents were utilizing a new law that always them to register and vote on Election Day. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crowds at the polling locations have been steady all day Tuesday.

One location that has been particularly busy is the Fresno County Elections office, where many people were taking advantage of a new law that always them to register and vote on Election Day.

Traditionally the deadline to register is May 21st, that's why this new law is so exciting, especially for those who tend to procrastinate.

As long as you make your way into the office by 8 pm, you can register and vote in the same day.

The clerk says about 100 people have taken advantage of same-day registration. The process only takes about 10 to 15 minutes. You vote will be sealed and counted only after they verify your information after the election and make sure you haven't voted anywhere else.

Crowds were thinner in the morning at 266 polling places across the county but are picking up as people get off work.

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth reminds voters, "You don't have to vote every race on the ballot. Pick something you're passionate about, or that means something to you, and vote that race or measure. Then cast your ballot."

There are many ways you can vote today. Of course, you can head to your polling place, if you have a vote by mail ballot you also can go one of ten drive-thru drop-off locations or drop it off in a mailbox.

But if you have a vote by mail ballot, don't forget to sign and date the return envelope.

Elections officials need that signature to compare to the one you have on record for your vote to count.
