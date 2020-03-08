melania trump

First lady Melania Trump pushes back against critics of her tennis pavilion tweet

Melania Trump pushed back Saturday after photos she tweeted of herself overseeing a White House construction project generated an online backlash. (@FLOTUS/Twitter)

By Darlene Superville
WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump pushed back Saturday after photos she tweeted of herself overseeing a White House construction project generated an online backlash.

"I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities," the first lady said in a new tweet. She included a hashtag for Be Best, her program to teach children to be civil online.



On Thursday, the first lady tweeted a series of pics, including two of herself wearing a hard hat while reviewing blueprints for the construction of a tennis pavilion on the south grounds.

Critics lashed out, with some saying the photos were insensitive during the global coronavirus scare. Others referenced President Donald Trump's immigration policies in their comments.

The first lady helped break ground for the pavilion in October. The White House has said no public funds will be used for the project.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssocial mediathe white housecoronavirusmelania trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MELANIA TRUMP
Melania Trump receives 'Woman of Distinction' award
New art display at Fresno City Hall celebrates Women's Suffrage
Michelle Obama is the 'most admired woman', poll finds
Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Co. resident being treated for Coronavirus, first known case in the area
Man shot and killed outside of house party near Chowchilla Saturday morning
Man in critical condition after central Fresno shooting, shooter at-large
Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fresno County
Man arrested in connection to death of Tulare Western Dean of Students
Man hospitalized, others displaced after central Fresno apartment complex fire
Woman killed by suspected drunk driver in head-on crash in Tulare County
Show More
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
COVID-19 could cause leagues to limit locker-room access: Source
Man held at knifepoint while taking break from work in central Fresno
Fresno State sexual assault victim speaks out after frat suspended
Merced man arrested after road rage shooting, police chase
More TOP STORIES News