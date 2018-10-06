CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD

Christine Blasey Ford has no plans to further pursue allegations against Brett Kavanaugh: Attorney

EMBED </>More Videos

With a Senate confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh all but guaranteed, Christine Blasey Ford has no further plans to pursue her sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. (Melina Mara/Pool/The Washington Post)

WASHINGTON --
With a Senate confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh all but guaranteed, Christine Blasey Ford has no further plans to pursue her sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

When asked about the possibility of impeachment proceedings, attorney Deborah Katz told CNN: "Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort. What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI, and that's what she sought to do here."

"She does not want him to be impeached?" CNN's Dana Bash later asked.

"No," Katz replied flatly.

Ford's attorney Lisa Banks added that Ford feels she did the right thing by testifying and has no regrets.

Kavanaugh's pathway to confirmation seemed unfettered until Ford accused him of drunkenly sexually assaulting her in a locked bedroom at a 1982 high school gathering. Two other women later emerged with sexual misconduct allegations from the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Kavanaugh's foes cast him as a product of a hard-drinking, male-dominated, private school culture in Washington's upscale Maryland suburb of Bethesda. He and his defenders asserted that his high school and college focus was on academics, sports and church.

WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford's full testimony
EMBED More News Videos

During her opening testimony at a Senate hearing, Christine Blasey Ford says she "agonized daily" over the decision on whether to come forward to speak about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschristine blasey fordbrett kavanaughu.s. supreme courtsupreme courtgovernmentu.s. & worldsexual misconduct
CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
A look at what the FBI's Kavanaugh investigation will entail
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
GOP advances Kavanaugh after Flake calls for FBI probe
More christine blasey ford
POLITICS
From Hollywood to Washington: Celebs who've held political office
Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
More Politics
Top Stories
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Tulare County Sheriff's office continues fight against large illegal pot grows
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Show More
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
More News