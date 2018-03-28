POLITICS

Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn more about the former Disney star who is joining the White House press team. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)

WASHINGTON --
A former Disney Channel star is making the leap from entertainment to the White House.

Caroline Sunshine, 22, has joined the Trump White House as a press assistant, ABC News has learned.

While she may be known for her acting, Sunshine has interned for the White House, the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party, White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told ABC News. She was also involved in the American Enterprise Institute and her school's Model United Nations team.

Before transitioning to politics, Sunshine spent three seasons playing Tinka Hessenheffer on the Disney Channel sitcom "Shake It Up." Her other television credits include "A.N.T. Farm" and "Fish Hooks" on Disney Channel and appearances in "The Outfield," "Marmaduke" and other films.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsthe white housedisneywashington d.c.u.s. & worldcelebrityemploymententertainment
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News