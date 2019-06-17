Politics

Mohammed Morsi, former Egyptian president, collapses and dies in court, Egypt state TV reports

In this 2012 file photo, then-Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi holds a joint news conference at the Presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt. (Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo)

Egypt's state TV says the country's ousted President Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died.

The state TV says the 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session Monday in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.

Morsi, who hailed from Egypt's largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. The military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group's leaders.
