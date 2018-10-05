Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation

For 20 years Oliver Wanger served as a Federal District Judge.Just two steps below the U.S. Supreme Court.He was nominated by a Republican President, the first President Bush. It was in 1991 when Democrats had control of the Senate, and he was confirmed by all 100 members. times, he says, have certainly changed."The process is broken and there's gonna have to be a change," said Wanger.Former Federal District Judge Oliver Wanger is dismayed by the way the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court has been handled."I don't know if it can get worse than this but this is the politicization of this process which should just not be happening," Wanger.Wanger says the attacks on Kavanaugh are unprecedented, but agrees, Republicans refused to vote on President Obama's supreme court nominee Merrick Garland is a reason this has been so contentious."The Republicans started this by not allowing that nominee as you will confirmation process that is true it is part of this and that is on the Republicans," said Wanger.Wanger appreciated that Kavanaugh apologized for his hostile demeanor during his confirmation hearings, but noted that if he is approved, Kavanaugh will have to show a different side."If he is confirmed his mission is going to be the quite frankly, the calmest, fairest and not emotional not someone who is of a temperament that is non-judicious," said Wanger.Because, he said, anyone, appearing before a judge expects to get a fair shake."They look to the judge with hope but not necessarily with respect but with the belief, the judge would listen and be prepared, do the work to understand the case and be fair and we are so far from those principled with what's going on, it's disastrous," said Wanger.Judge Wanger is now in private practice. He fears the politicization of the Supreme court is going to get worse before it gets better.