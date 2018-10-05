BRETT KAVANAUGH

Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation

EMBED </>More Videos

Local judge weighs-in on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For 20 years Oliver Wanger served as a Federal District Judge.

Just two steps below the U.S. Supreme Court.

He was nominated by a Republican President, the first President Bush. It was in 1991 when Democrats had control of the Senate, and he was confirmed by all 100 members. times, he says, have certainly changed.

"The process is broken and there's gonna have to be a change," said Wanger.

Former Federal District Judge Oliver Wanger is dismayed by the way the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court has been handled.

"I don't know if it can get worse than this but this is the politicization of this process which should just not be happening," Wanger.

Wanger says the attacks on Kavanaugh are unprecedented, but agrees, Republicans refused to vote on President Obama's supreme court nominee Merrick Garland is a reason this has been so contentious.

"The Republicans started this by not allowing that nominee as you will confirmation process that is true it is part of this and that is on the Republicans," said Wanger.

Wanger appreciated that Kavanaugh apologized for his hostile demeanor during his confirmation hearings, but noted that if he is approved, Kavanaugh will have to show a different side.

"If he is confirmed his mission is going to be the quite frankly, the calmest, fairest and not emotional not someone who is of a temperament that is non-judicious," said Wanger.

Because, he said, anyone, appearing before a judge expects to get a fair shake.

"They look to the judge with hope but not necessarily with respect but with the belief, the judge would listen and be prepared, do the work to understand the case and be fair and we are so far from those principled with what's going on, it's disastrous," said Wanger.

Judge Wanger is now in private practice. He fears the politicization of the Supreme court is going to get worse before it gets better.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
What is a cloture vote?
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
From Hollywood to Washington: Celebs who've held political office
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
More Politics
Top Stories
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Tulare County Sheriff's office continues fight against large illegal pot grows
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
Show More
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
Man found guilty of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
More News